Sergei Shoigu calls for restoration of '3+3' format

Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu said the time has come to turn the "3+3" platform into a permanent, operational format for regional interaction in the South Caucasus.

Speaking at the 13th meeting of the Secretaries of the Security Councils of the CIS member states in Moscow, Shoigu highlighted the need to establish the permanent operation of the "3+3" platform to further normalize the situation in the South Caucasus.

In his address, the Russian Security Council Secretary dedicated part of his speech to assessing the state of affairs in the Caucasus region. He noted the steady trends of improvement while simultaneously emphasizing that regional players must be involved as a top priority in ensuring peace and stability in the South Caucasus.

"In this context, it is necessary to restore work in the "3+3" format's regional advisory group," Sergei Shoigu said.

The Russian Security Council Secretary also pointed out the necessity of unblocking transport links in the South Caucasus, in line with the results of the trilateral intergovernmental commission of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia.

The summit is being attended by Shoigu's counterparts from Azerbaijan and Armenia, Ramil Usubov and Armen Grigoryan.