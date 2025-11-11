Vestnik Kavkaza

State of art medical center to be built in Sochi by 2030

State of art medical center to be built in Sochi by 2030
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The authorities of the resort city of Sochi are implementing a major investment project worth 5.5 bln rubles: the construction of a modern medical center, which will contribute to the city's further development strategy.

The state of the art medical center is planned for construction on the site of the former Neva boarding house in the Central District of Sochi. The facility will be built within the structure and using the resources of the Russian Scientific Center of Surgery named after Academician B.V. Petrovsky, Sochi Mayor Andrey Proshunin announced.

The mayor noted that the initiative is aimed at achieving a sustainable impact in the long term.

255 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.