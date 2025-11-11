State of art medical center to be built in Sochi by 2030

The authorities of the resort city of Sochi are implementing a major investment project worth 5.5 bln rubles: the construction of a modern medical center, which will contribute to the city's further development strategy.

The state of the art medical center is planned for construction on the site of the former Neva boarding house in the Central District of Sochi. The facility will be built within the structure and using the resources of the Russian Scientific Center of Surgery named after Academician B.V. Petrovsky, Sochi Mayor Andrey Proshunin announced.

The mayor noted that the initiative is aimed at achieving a sustainable impact in the long term.