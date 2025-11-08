Türkiye, Abkhazia most popular foreign travel destinations among Russians

In 2025, Türkiye, Abkhazia, and Kazakhstan were the most popular foreign vacation destinations for Russians, accounting for half of their international travel.

In 2025, Russians most frequently traveled to Türkiye, Abkhazia, and Kazakhstan. These three countries accounted for half of all international trips from January to September 2025, data from the Unified Interdepartmental Information and Statistical System shows.

Since the beginning of the year, 24 trips abroad were made by Russians, this is 1.6 mln more than the previous year.