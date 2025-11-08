Turkiye seeks safe passage for civilians trapped in Gaza tunnels - report

Turkey is working to ensure the safe passage of some 200 civilians trapped in tunnels in Gaza, after having facilitated the return of a deceased Israeli soldier killed there more than a decade ago, a senior Turkish official said.
Palestinian militant group Hamas earlier said that fighters holed up in the Israeli-held Rafah area will not surrender to Israel and it urged mediators to find a solution to a crisis that threatens the month-old ceasefire.
"At the same time, we are working to ensure the safe passage of some 200 Gazan civilians currently trapped in the tunnels," the official said.