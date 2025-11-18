Visa waiver for Chinese citizens to take effect in Russia in near future

Russian President Vladimir Putin assured that Russia would lift visa requirements for tourists from China soon in response to a similar move by Beijing.

"Our Chinese friends’ decision to introduce visa-free travel for Russian citizens will undoubtedly contribute to the strengthening of contacts between our peoples. We are grateful for this goodwill gesture and, on our part, will do the same in the immediate future for citizens of the People’s Republic of China who are visiting Russia," Putin said.

The Russian leader expressed confidence that this would lead to very serious positive consequences both in the economic and humanitarian sectors.

The visa-free regime for Russians traveling to China came into force on September 15. Russians with a regular passport for foreign travel will be able to visit the country without a visa for up to 30 days.