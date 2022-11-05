Georgia to attract Israeli tourists

5 Nov. 21:10

The National Tourism Administration of Georgia is promoting the country in Israel. Documentaries about interesting regions of the country are being prepared for Israeli television.

The Israeli 124 TV company will shoot programs about the tourism potential of Georgia, telling about Tbilisi, Mtskheta, Kvareli, Sighnaghi and Bodbe.

"Israel is one of the priority markets, which is growing very fast, and it is important for us to carry out marketing activities in this direction," acting head of the National Tourism Administration Medea Janiashvili said.