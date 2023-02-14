Italy actively restoring liberated Azerbaijani territories

14 Feb. 10:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Italian-Azerbaijani relations are so deep and sincere that we have entrusted the projects we consider the most important to Italian companies, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said as he received a delegation led by Minister of Enterprises and Made in Italy of the Italian Republic Adolfo Urso, who took part in the groundbreaking ceremony for a thermal power plant.

"Our strong political ties are a great foundation. Oil and gas and now power engineering projects have greatly strengthened this foundation. At the same time, we want trade relations to be more diversified. You know that the process of building the Italy-Azerbaijan University is going fast, five Italian universities are already partners with us. At the same time, the companies doing most of the work in the liberated lands represent Türkiye and Italy," the Azerbaijani leader said.

"For example, in Baku, in many liberated cities, Victory and Occupation museums are being created by Italian companies. In Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, three destroyed mosques and one new mosque are being restored and built by Italian companies. So along with all other areas, these projects I mentioned are of special importance for us. Because this is our historical past. At the same time, there will be new symbols that reflect our Victory," President Ilham Aliyev said.