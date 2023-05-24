Excavations in Aghdam: 30 graves belonging to khan's descendants found

24 May. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

More than 30 graves of descendants of the Khan (Ruler) have been found in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district, Director General of the Institute of Archaeology, Ethnography and Anthropology of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan (ANAS), Professor Abbas Seyidov said, noting that work on the territory of the complex continues.

"Azerbaijani archaeologists have been working for about 50 days in Aghdam on the territory of the Imaret complex. Almost the entire territory of the complex, more than 1000 sq. m., has been investigated, and more than 30 graves of the khan's descendants have been discovered," Seyidov said.

The Imaret complex of Karabakh Khans of the 18th century is one of the first estates of the Khan dynasty. Like other historical, cultural, and religious monuments in the occupied territories, Panah Ali Khan's palace was desecrated and vandalized by the Armenians. It was used as a stable.