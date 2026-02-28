Vestnik Kavkaza

Strikes on Iran: number of casualties and damaged cities revealed

The Iranian Red Crescent said Monday that the death toll from U.S. and Israeli airstrikes on Iran since Saturday has risen to 555.

The joint attacks targeted 131 residential areas across Iran, it added in a statement cited by the Fars News Agency.

The statement confirmed that the attacks claimed 555 lives, but did not provide statistics on the number of injured.

The last casualty count announced by the Iranian Red Crescent on Saturday was 201 dead and 747 injured.

A joint U.S.-Israeli military campaign launched against Iran on Saturday has killed several senior Iranian officials, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In response, Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, U.S. assets and Gulf countries.

