Türkiye announces restrictions on border crossings with Iran

Turkish Trade Minister Ömer Bolat said there is no extraordinary situation at Türkiye’s three main land border gates with Iran and that commercial cargo traffic is continuing under controlled procedures, while same-day passenger crossings have been suspended in both directions.

In a statement on social media on March 2, he said the situation at the Gürbulak gate in Ağrı, Kapıköy in Van and Esendere in Hakkari is being monitored “moment by moment” by customs authorities in coordination with Iranian counterparts.

Bolat said cargo movements through all three gates are continuing, but that day-trip passenger entries and exits have been mutually halted as a precaution.

He added that Iran continues to allow its own citizens to return home via Türkiye, while Türkiye is allowing its citizens and third-country nationals to enter from Iran.

The minister said contingency plans have been updated in case additional measures are needed, with preparations to strengthen coordination among public institutions and to boost capacity at the gates.

Bolat added that staffing has been reinforced and control infrastructure strengthened to keep border services and trade flows running without interruption.