IAEA concerned about events in Iran

© Photo: Daria Melekhova / Vestnik Kavkaza

The head of the UN's International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, warned on Monday of the risk of a nuclear accident amid the escalating military confrontation in the Middle East.

"All of us have been following with concern the military attacks in the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Middle East," Grossi saidю

So far there is so far no indication that Iranian nuclear facilities have been damaged or hit in the ongoing Israeli and U.S. attacks, he said.

He warned as well of heightened nuclear safety risks across the region, noting that several other Gulf countries with nuclear facilities have also come under fire in Iranian retaliatory attacks.

"We therefore urge utmost restraint in all military operations," Grossi said.

