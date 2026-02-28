Iran tries to kill me twice - Trump

Two days after Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah was killed in Israel-U.S. strikes, U.S. President Donald Trump alleged that Ali Khamenei tried to get him killed twice.

The U.S. leader rejoiced that he got Khamenei first, ABC News reported.

"I got him before he got me. They tried twice. Well I got him first," Trump said.

The United States and Israel launched a large-scale military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. At the same time, US leadership openly called on the Iranian population to rise up against their government and seize power.

As a result of the strikes, Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and several other senior figures in the leadership of the Islamic Republic were killed.