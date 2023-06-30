Presidents of Türkiye and Iran hold talks

30 Jun. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish and Iranian Presidents Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Ebrahim Raisi had a telephone conversation. During the talks, they discussed the state of bilateral relations and regional issues.

In addition to this, the leaders exchanged congratulations on the occasion of the celebration of one of the main Islamic holidays - Eid al-Adha.

This was reported by the Directorate of Communications of the Presidential Administration of Türkiye, specifying that the Heads of State expressed mutual wishes that Eid al-Adha would bring peace, tranquility and prosperity to all mankind, especially to the Islamic world.