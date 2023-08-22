Armenian militants becoming more active in Azerbaijan

22 Aug. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian militants continue their attempts to install fortifications on the Azerbaijani territory, they also continue shelling Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported.

"From 22:50 on August 21 to 02:05 on August 22 the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of the Birali settlement of the Davali region, Saybali settlement of the Garakilsa region using various caliber small arms periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Garaaghaj settlement of the Sadarak region of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and Minkend settlement of the Lachin region," the ministry said.

The Azerbaijani army units took retaliatory measures in the mentioned directions.

The ministry also said that illegal Armenian armed detachments also attempted to install long-term fortification facilities in front of the Azerbaijan Army positions.

"Moreover, on August 22 from 06:15 to 07:20 illegal Armenian armed detachments, in the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed, attempted to install long-term fortification facilities in front of the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Tartar, Khojaly, Aghdam and regions," the statement reads.

It was noted that the conducted work was immediately stopped as a result of the urgent measures taken by the Azerbaijani army units.