Azerbaijan to become ICT export hub

30 Nov. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan is working to make the country a hub for the export of Information and communication technology (ICT) products, Azerbaijan's Minister of Digital Development and Transportation Rashad Nabiyev said at the InMerge Innovation Summit in Baku.

"Aside from an ICT export center, steps should be taken to establish an outsourcing hub, an innovation hub, and a business hub. Typically, many large-population countries become business hubs. However, given Azerbaijan's small population and lack of direct access to the world ocean, becoming an innovation hub is more advantageous. In this sense, we should entice the world community and have a legal foundation for doing so," Rashad Nabiyev said.

The minister noted that the innovation hub has several key components, including providing fair market access, the rule of law, developing a culture, a way of thinking about diversity, and having the required infrastructure, including internet access.

By the end of this year, Azerbaijan could already have 100% high-speed internet.