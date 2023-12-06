Israeli military reports on attacked terror targets in Gaza

6 Dec. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) delivered air strikes on 250 radicals’ facilities in the Gaza Strip amid continued fighting in the Palestinian enclave.

"Over the last day, the Israeli Air Force struck approximately 250 terror targets in the Gaza Strip. IDF troops are continuing to locate weapons, underground shafts, explosives and additional military infrastructure," the IDF said.

The army added that "intensive battles with aerial support against armed terror cells" in the Gaza Strip are ongoing.