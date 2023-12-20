Xi Jinping: Moscow and Beijing lay solid foundation for cooperation

20 Dec. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin began his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on December 20.

The Russian delegation arrived in China on a working visit yesterday. On Tuesday, Mishustin met with Chinese Premier Li Qiang.

The visit to Beijing is expected to focus on the development of Russian-Chinese relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation, the Russian government said earlier. Special attention will be paid to promoting major joint projects in various sectors.

The Russian delegation also includes Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova, Deputy Prime Minister and Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District Yury Trutnev, Deputy Prime Minsiter Dmitry Chernyshenko, Russian Ambassador to China Igor Morgulov, Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova, Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko, Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev and Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko.

Xi Jinping said during talks with the Russian PM that Beijing and Moscow have laid a solid, durable foundation for extensive bilateral cooperation.

"We have laid a solid foundation of cooperation; its scope and quality are growing and we are strengthening our ability to counter risks, which fully demonstrates the stress resistance of and broad prospects for mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries," Xi said.

He noted that next year would mark the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Russia and China. According to the Chinese leader, the parties need to increase the positive effects of their high-level political relations, moving forward together in terms of social and economic development.