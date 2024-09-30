Mishustin begins his visit to Iran

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin arrived in Iran on an official visit on September 30, the Russian cabinet of ministers said.
Mishustin will hold talks with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and first Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref.
"It is planned to discuss the entire spectrum of Russian-Iranian cooperation in the trade and economic and cultural and humanitarian spheres. Special attention will be given to major joint projects in transportation, energy, industry, agriculture and other areas," the press service said.