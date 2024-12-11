Syrian rebels take Deir Ezzor under control

11 Dec. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Syrian rebels have taken the eastern Syrian city of Deir Ezzor from the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.

“We announce the city of Deir Ezzor and its military airport as completely liberated,” Military Operations Command spokesperson Hassan Abdul Ghani said.

However, a SDF source said the Kurdish forces have withdrawn only from the western bank of the Euphrates in Deir Ezzor city, where they had recently advanced.

The city is the capital of the governorate of the same name, which is home to oil and wheat fields.