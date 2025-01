24 Jan. 13:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to Turkish media, a minibus overturned in the Tuzla district of Istanbul, leaving 16 people injured, 3 of whom are in serious condition.

Medical teams and rescuers are currently at the scene, the Turkish TV channel NTV added.

Let us recall that last week, a fire broke out in a hotel in the Ataşehir district of Istanbul. Three people died in the fire, and several more were hospitalized with burns and carbon monoxide poisoning.