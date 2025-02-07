Kazakhstan increases agricultural exports to Georgia

7 Feb. 15:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

In 2024, Kazakhstan increased its agricultural exports to Georgia by more than 12%, with the total value exceeding $70 million, the Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan, Aidarbek Saparov announced.

It is reported that Kazakhstan is interested in further supplies of agricultural goods to Georgia. In 2025, the Central Asian republic plans to expand the range of exported products.

"In the near future, a trip to Georgia and a meeting with the Minister of Agriculture is planned for further discussion of joint projects",

Aidarbek Saparov said.