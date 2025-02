20 Feb. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will hold a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on sidelines of the meeting of the G20 top diplomats in Johannesburg.

The Russian FM has arrived in South Africa to participate in the G20 meeting to be held in the country's largest city on February 20-21.

Lavrov is expected to deliver a speech at the event and hold a number of bilateral talks on the sidelines.