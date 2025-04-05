Pezeshkian asks Trump for equal rights in negotiations

5 Apr. 20:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: IRNA website

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian called on the United States to abandon the combination of proposals for negotiations with bombing threats, and asked for a negotiating format that would guarantee the Iranian side equal rights in contacts with the Donald Trump administration.

The administration of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has disseminated the leader’s call to the US authorities to ensure equal rights in Iranian-American negotiations on the nuclear deal and other issues. He previously voiced this call at a government meeting.

"The President stated that Iran's foreign policy is based on constructive interaction and equal dialogue,”

– Pezeshkian's administration informed.