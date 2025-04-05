Azerbaijan-China trade turnover increased by 1.5 times

5 Apr. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Azerbaijani customs statistics show a significant increase in trade with China. At the beginning of the year, it increased by more than 50%, with both exports and imports growing. In general, the republic maintains a positive balance in the foreign trade.

According to statistics from the State Statistics Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan-China trade turnover in the first two months of this year exceeded $745 mln, which is 54% more than in January-February 2024.

The main share of trade turnover is Chinese exports to Azerbaijan: over $734 mln. Azerbaijani exports to China grew even more significantly in percentage terms, by 430%, and amounted to $10.9 mln.

In general, trade with China accounts for 8.37% of Azerbaijani trade turnover. China is 4th among Azerbaijan’s trading partners.