Azerbaijan-China trade turnover increased by 1.5 times

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza
Azerbaijani customs statistics show a significant increase in trade with China. At the beginning of the year, it increased by more than 50%, with both exports and imports growing. In general, the republic maintains a positive balance in the foreign trade.
According to statistics from the State Statistics Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan-China trade turnover in the first two months of this year exceeded $745 mln, which is 54% more than in January-February 2024.
The main share of trade turnover is Chinese exports to Azerbaijan: over $734 mln. Azerbaijani exports to China grew even more significantly in percentage terms, by 430%, and amounted to $10.9 mln.
In general, trade with China accounts for 8.37% of Azerbaijani trade turnover. China is 4th among Azerbaijan’s trading partners.