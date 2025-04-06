Sukhum Airport ready for certification

6 Apr. 14:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the Ministry of Energy of Abkhazia, the ministry's specialists have implemented the full range of technical measures necessary for the certification of Sukhum airport, which is currently preparing to launch permanent Russian-Abkhaz air traffic.

"This event is an important stage in the preparations for the resumption of full-scale operation of the airport and air traffic",

the Ministry of Energy of Abkhazia said.

In particular, the safety of aircraft operation and compliance with national and international standards for air passenger transportation were checked. The ministry's specialists confirmed that the runway surface, lighting, navigation equipment, control tower and emergency services meet the required standards.

The Ministry of Energy concluded that the entire infrastructure of Sukhum Airport is ready to receive and dispatch international flights.