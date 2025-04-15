Hamas considering Gaza ceasefire proposal

15 Apr. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Palestinian group Hamas has confirmed that it has received a ceasefire proposal and is considering it.

"Hamas leadership is considering the proposal that was handed over by the mediators and will soon respond to it after all necessary consultations are over," the statement posted on its Telegram channel reads.

Earlier, it was reported that as part of the renewed deal, Israel has proposed to resume a ceasefire in the enclave in exchange for the release of 10 hostages.

Hamas said Monday that Israel has offered a 45-day ceasefire if it releases half of the remaining hostages held in Gaza.