Georgian Parliament adopts law on approval of foreign grants

15 Apr. 20:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The law, which requires government approval for grants received from abroad, passed its first reading in Georgia.

The legislative initiative is designed to control funding received from foreign sources. The bill was supported by 83 deputies.

If it is approved by the parliament in three readings and signed by the president, grants from foreign organizations will become available in Georgia only with authorization from the government or an appointed official.

Organizations that attempt to bypass the new procedure will face large fines: the amount will be determined as the grant multiplied by two.

A decision on the future of these grants will be made within 10 days.

It should be noted that the law provides for a number of exceptions. These are grants from international sports organizations, scholarships for secondary and higher education, as well as funding for scientific work conducted outside Georgia. In addition to this, permission will not be required for grants from international organizations operating in Georgia.