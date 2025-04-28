Trump ‘pretty sure’ U.S. and Iran to make deal

28 Apr. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. President Donald Trump is "pretty sure" that his administration will be able to make a deal with Iran on the Iranian nuclear program.

The U.S. leader told White House pool reporters at Morristown Airport in New Jersey that he thinks they're doing very well on the Iran situation and a deal is going to be made.

"That's going to happen, pretty sure it's going to happen. Well, we'll have something without having to start dropping bombs all over the place," Trump said.

Iran and the U.S. held in-depth negotiations in Oman over Iran's nuclear program on April 26. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that differences still exist both on major issues and on the details.

Washington opposes Tehran's insistence on retaining the ability to enrich uranium. Iran saw its missile program as the main sticking point in U.S. talks.