Armenia may lose everything by violating agreement with EAEU - Russian Foreign Ministry

1 May. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) has international and legal instruments to protect the interests of its other member states if Armenia violates the treaty on the union, director of the first department of the CIS countries of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mikael Aghasandyan said.

"If Yerevan nevertheless takes steps that contradict the law of the EAEU, which, as we believe, will not happen, but, in other words, will essentially violate the Treaty on the EAEU, we have the necessary international and legal mechanisms to protect the interests of the remaining member states of the union," Aghasandyan said.

He noted that Yerevan has never publicly or during bilateral contacts announced its intention to withdraw from the treaty, on the contrary, it has actively participated in talks within the union, which confirms its interest in the development of Eurasian integration, RIA Novosti reported.