Baku to undertake reconstruction of Syria

5 May. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

An Azerbaijani delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov paid a visit to Syria under the instruction of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

The visit was aimed to support Syria’s reconstruction and development, while exploring avenues for cooperation with the country’s transitional government in various fields.

The delegation was received by interim President of Syria Ahmad Al-Sharaa, who noted that both Syria and Azerbaijan had experienced similar challenges.

Al-Sharaa emphasized the relevance of Baku's liberated territories reconstruction experience for Syria’s recovery phase. In addition, he expressed gratitude for the humanitarian aid sent by Baku.

Samir Sharifov, in turn, delivered a letter from Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to the Syrian president, which included an invitation to visit Azerbaijan.

The Deputy PM once again reaffirmed the Azerbaijani Government’s political support for Syria’s new administration. As a clear indication of this support, he emphasized that Azerbaijan had resumed the activity of its embassy in Damascus.

During the visit, the Azerbaijani delegation also met with a number of Syrian ministers. The meetings focused on expanding Baku-Damascus cooperation.