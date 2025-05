8 May. 18:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan flew to Moscow, local media reported.

In the Russian capital, he will participate in the ceremonial events dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

The day before, Nikol Pashinyan confirmed his visit to Moscow for the Victory Parade on May 9 during a conversation with journalists.

It should noted that a total of 28 foreign leaders will come to Moscow for the Victory Parade.