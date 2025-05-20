Trump describes his phone talks with Putin successful

20 May. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. President Donald Trump has said that his conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin went well and the general tone was excellent.

"Just completed my two hour call with President Vladimir Putin of Russia. I believe it went very well," Donald Trump said.

The U.S. president stressed that Moscow and Kiev will soon begin talks on ceasing fire and ending the conflict. He added that the conditions for that will be negotiated between the two parties, as it can only be, because they know details of a negotiation that nobody else would be aware of.

"The tone and spirit of the conversation were excellent," Donald Trump said.

The U.S. leader noted that Russia wants to "do largescale trade with the United States" when the conflict is over. According to him, there is a tremendous opportunity for Russia to create massive amounts of jobs and wealth, its potential is unlimited.

Trump added that the Vatican, as represented by the Pope, has stated that it would be very interested in hosting the Russian-Ukrainian negotiations.