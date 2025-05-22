Name of Tagir Ulanbekov's new opponent in UFC tournament in Baku announced

22 May. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian mixed martial artist Tagir Ulanbekov continues to prepare for the upcoming UFC tournament in Baku.

The athlete has had a new opponent, Azat Maksumov, who represents Kazakhstan. He replaced Kyoji Horiguchi from Japan.

It should be noted that the fighter from Japan refused to enter the octagon against the Russian fighter for unknown reasons.

The Dagestani athlete currently has a three-fight winning streak. Ulanbekov is in the top ten in the UFC flyweight division rankings.

Let us remind you that the promotion's tournament will take place in Baku on June 21. The event will be held in Azerbaijan for the first time.