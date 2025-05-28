Turkey working on new constitution

28 May. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he has appointed a team of legal experts to start working on a new constitution.

According to him, the current constitution, which was drafted in 1982 following a military coup, is outdated and retains elements of military influence.

"As of yesterday, I have assigned 10 legal experts to begin their work, and with this effort, we will proceed with the preparations for the new constitution,” Erdogan told his ruling party’s local administrators.

The Turkish leader underscored that Türkiye is ready for a truly democratic, civilian constitution that aligns with the spirit of a strong and independent republic.