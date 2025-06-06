IAEA and Rosatom begin talks in Kaliningrad

6 Jun. 13:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, a delegation of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headed by Director General Rafael Grossi arrived in Kaliningrad, and talks between the IAEA and Rosatom began, TASS reports.

The plane of the IAEA Director General arrived at Khrabrovo Airport from Vienna at 10:41 Moscow time. Soon after, according to media reports, talks between the parties began at the airport. A one-on-one meeting between Rosatom head Alexey Likhachev and IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi took place, and bilateral consultations between the delegations are also being held.

It should be noted that this is Grossi's first visit to Russia since February 7.