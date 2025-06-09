Lavrov: U.S. normalizing relations with Russia

9 Jun. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Russia and the United States are already in a more stable situation now than they were under the administration of former U.S. leader Joe Biden.

"I think we are already facing a more proper, more balanced situation now than how things stood in our relations under the Biden administration which, honestly speaking, following an encouraging summit between [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and Biden in June 2021 in Geneva, did not see a U-turn but rather made a full 360-degree turn, blocking all channels of communication," Lavrov said.

The diplomat stressed that Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump have developed a working relationship. The Foreign Minister noted that the two leaders immediately begin to discuss the essence of the issues during the negotiations, TASS reported.