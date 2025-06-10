Armenia and IAEA discuss cooperation issues

10 Jun. 22:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

On June 10, the Armenian Foreign Minister met with the Director General of the IAEA, according to a statement published on the Armenian Foreign Ministry's website.

The central topic of the discussions between Ararat Mirzoyan and Rafael Grossi, held during the United Nations Conference on Ocean Affairs in Nice, was the cooperation between Yerevan and the IAEA.

"The interlocutors discussed cooperation between Armenia and the IAEA, including ongoing activities on the safe use of nuclear energy, the effective implementation of the opportunities provided by the development of nuclear science and technology",

the press service of the ministry reported.

In addition to this, the parties discussed the Armenian government's nuclear energy priorities and cooperation with international partners.

The officials also exchanged views on regional development issues.