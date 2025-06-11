Moscow and Tel Aviv maintain mutual respect - Russian Foreign Ministry

11 Jun. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Over the past few years, Russia and Israel have been able to maintain respect for each other, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said at a reception on the occasion of Israel's Independence Day.

According to the diplomat, Russia and Israel have very deep, close, and good relations.

"And this relationship has gone a very good, glorious way. There were ups and downs, but we kept the main thing - respect for each other, faith," Sergey Vershinin said.

According to him, the USSR helped the Jewish people gain statehood in the 1940s and "did it sincerely. The deputy FM recalled that Moscow was among the first to recognize the State of Israel.