IDF: there is still danger for Israeli civilians

24 Jun. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Currently, there are no changes to guidelines for Israeli civilians as a ceasefire between Israel and Iran takes effect, IDF Spokesman Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin said.

“You must continue to follow the guidelines, there is still a danger,” Effie Defrin said.

At the same time, he noted that the chief of staff has instructed the IDF to remain on high alert and prepared for a powerful response to any violation of the ceasefire.

Earlier, it was reported that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete cessation of hostilities.