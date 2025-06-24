IDF: there is still danger for Israeli civilians

Currently, there are no changes to guidelines for Israeli civilians as a ceasefire between Israel and Iran takes effect, IDF Spokesman Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin said.
“You must continue to follow the guidelines, there is still a danger,” Effie Defrin said.
At the same time, he noted that the chief of staff has instructed the IDF to remain on high alert and prepared for a powerful response to any violation of the ceasefire.
Earlier, it was reported that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete cessation of hostilities.