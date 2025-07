19 Jul. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. President Donald Trump said that Azerbaijan and Armenia are pretty close to peace.

"For Armenia and Azerbaijan, we worked magic there, and it's pretty close. If not it's already done," Donald Trump said.

The latest peace talks between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia were held in Abu Dhabi on July 10. Both parties agreed to maintain bilateral negotiations and confidence-building measures aimed at fostering trust and cooperation between Bali and Yerevan.