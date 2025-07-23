Vestnik Kavkaza

Wine production in Russia to grow by 10% in 2025

According to the forecast of the deputy head of Roskachestvo, the production of grape wine in Russia will grow by 10% by the end of 2025. The reason is favorable weather conditions.

The production of grape wine in the Russian Federation in 2025 will increase by at least 10% compared to last year's figures, the deputy head of Roskachestvo Elena Saratseva said commenting on the "Wine Guide of Russia" project.

In 2024, the country produced 32.5 mln daL of wine, Rosalkogoltobakkontrol informs.

"We believe that the increase in grape wine production in Russia may amount to at least 10% compared to last year's volumes,”

- Elena Saratseva said.

