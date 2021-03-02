Vestnik Kavkaza

Starlink launches satellite internet services in Kazakhstan

The Starlink company (a subsidiary of SpaceX) has begun providing satellite internet services in Kazakhstan, the country's Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry Ministry's press service said.

"Starting August 13, 2025, Starlink officially begins providing satellite internet services in Kazakhstan," the ministry said.

On June 12, 2025, the Kazakh ministry and Starlink signed an agreement securing the company's commitment to comply with the country's legislation when providing services.

It is expected that Starlink technology will provide "a stable connection even in the most remote and hard-to-reach areas".

