Russia preparing to engineer thermal power plant in Kazakhstan

The Russian government is currently working out the issue of organizing financing for construction of two combined heat and power plants in Kazakhstan, Inter RAO Executive Board Member Alexander Kiselev said.

According to him, if all issues are resolved, the engineering contract will be signed this year.

"Provided that the decision is positive, execution of contracts for engineering of Semei CHPP and Ust-Kamenogorsk CHPP is expected in 2025," Alexander Kiselev said.

In April 2024, Russia and Kazakhstan signed an intergovernmental agreement to implement construction of three coal-fired combined heat and power plants in Kokshetau, Semei and Ust-Kamenogorsk. Construction work within the framework of the agreement is planned to start after completion of the agreement ratification procedure.