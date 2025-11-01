Another promenade area by water to be created in Sochi

A new promenade area will soon be available to residents and visitors of Sochi; its creation was announced by the resort city administration.

The promenade area will be created in the Lazarevsky District of Sochi. Details were shared by the resort city administration.

The facility will be built on Batumi Highway. The area will run along the Vostochny Dagomys River. The work will be a continuation of the embankment renovations that took place two years ago, using funds raised from the resort tax.

According to Maxim Ermolaev, head of the Lazarevsky District, the district administration has long been aware of the need to open a promenade area along the Vostochny Dagomys River.