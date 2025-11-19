Azerbaijan celebrates Aghdam City Day for first time

Today, on November 20, the Aghdam City Day is celebrated in Azerbaijan for the first time.

The Aghdam City Day is solemnly celebrated on November 20 every year, following the decree signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on July 31, 2023.

As a result of Azerbaijan's historic victory in the Karabakh War, Aghdam was liberated from the Armenian occupation. Today marks 5 years since the liberation.

As a result of the historic victory of Azerbaijan in the 44-day Patriotic War on November 20, the Aghdam region was transferred to the Azerbaijani side on the basis of a tripartite statement signed by the Azerbaijani President, the Armenian Prime Minister and the Russian President.

In the center of the city of Aghdam, the State Flag of Azerbaijan was raised and the National Anthem was played. After the liberation of Agdam from occupation, restoration and reconstruction work began in this city destroyed by Armenians. Restoration and reconstruction work continues in Agdam at a rapid pace. The goal is to make Agdam one of the most beautiful cities in the region.

The general plan for the city of Agdam has already been prepared and presented, and work is underway to implement this plan.

Aghdam has many architectural and artistic monuments with ancient history. The territory of Aghdam district includes the 19th century tomb, the Khanoglu tomb, the Panah Ali Khan tomb, the Panah Ali Khan palace, two chest-shaped monuments, the Sardaba and Hatem Malik castles dating back to the 15th century, the Juma Mosque and the Shahbulag Mosque.