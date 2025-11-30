Azerbaijan clears over 6,000 ha of mines in November

The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) released information on the demining operations conducted in the territories liberated.

According to ANAMA, over the past week, 6,443.9 hectares of land were cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance.

As many as 575 anti-personnel mines, 208 anti-tank mines, and 6,510 unexploded ordnance were found and neutralized during demining operations across the districts of Tartar, Aghdara, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Khankendi, Khojavend, Lachin, Shusha, Fuzuli, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan, as well as in the liberated villages of Baghanis Ayrum, Ashagi Eskipara, Kerimli, and Gizilhajily in the Gazakh district.

According to initial estimates, over 1.5 million mines were planted across Azerbaijani lands during the occupation. Since the end of the 2020 war, landmines have killed or injured around 400 people in Azerbaijan.