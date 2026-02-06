David Allen named US Chargé dAffaires in Armenia

The U.S. Embassy in Armenia announced that David Allen has been appointed as Chargé d’Affaires, ad interim of the U.S. Mission in Armenia.

David Allen has served at U.S. Embassy Yerevan as Deputy Chief of Mission since 2024.

"Grateful for the warmth, hospitality, and friendship of the Armenian people, Chargé d’Affaires Allen looks forward to seeing more of this beautiful country and meeting more people as we continue to advance our countries’ shared goals for a more secure, peaceful, and prosperous future," the statement reads.

U.S. Ambassador Kristina Kvien completed her tenure in Armenia in January, 2025.