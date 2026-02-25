Baghaei: Iran and USA put forward important proposals at meeting

Speaking to the IRNA news agency, Esmaeil Baghaei confirmed that both delegations presented a number of initiatives during the Geneva meeting concerning the nuclear dossier and sanctions relief.

"Important proposals were put forward on the nuclear issue and the lifting of sanctions. Both delegations should hold consultations with the leadership in their capitals",

Baghaei said.

The spokesman also announced that the talks in Geneva would resume later today, around 5:30-6:00 PM local time (7:30-8:00 PM Moscow time).