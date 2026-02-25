Vestnik Kavkaza

Baghaei: Iran and USA put forward important proposals at meeting

Baghaei: Iran and USA put forward important proposals at meeting
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Speaking to the IRNA news agency, Esmaeil Baghaei confirmed that both delegations presented a number of initiatives during the Geneva meeting concerning the nuclear dossier and sanctions relief.

"Important proposals were put forward on the nuclear issue and the lifting of sanctions. Both delegations should hold consultations with the leadership in their capitals",

Baghaei said.

The spokesman also announced that the talks in Geneva would resume later today, around 5:30-6:00 PM local time (7:30-8:00 PM Moscow time).

390 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.