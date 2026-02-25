US offers Iran the right to destroy three key nuclear facilities - media

Citing sources within the highest levels of the US government, The Wall Street Journal reports that US negotiators have communicated to Iran the requirement to dismantle three major nuclear sites as part of any potential agreement.

"During the talks in Geneva, US negotiators were expected to convey to Iran that it would have to destroy three key nuclear facilities",

The Wall Street Journal said.

The Wall Street Journal indicates that in exchange, the USA is offering Iran limited relief from existing nuclear-related restrictions. The proposed deal is intended to remain in effect indefinitely.

The latest round of nuclear talks between Iran and the US opened in Geneva today, taking place against the backdrop of a significant buildup of US air and naval forces in the Middle East.