Maria Zakharova to Vestnik Kavkaza: Türkiye remains one of Russia's important partners

Türkiye continues to be one of Russia's significant foreign partners, with strong trade and economic ties between the two nations. This was stated by Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova during a weekly briefing, responding to a question from a Vestnik Kavkaza correspondent.

Speaking about the newly appointed Russian ambassador to Ankara, Sergey Vershinin, Zakharova outlined the priorities for his diplomatic mission.

"Like any ambassador of the Russian Federation, whose appointment is decided by the President of our country, his duties will include representing Russia, implementing its foreign policy in this area, providing assistance to our citizens abroad, and a vast number of tasks described in our founding documents, from the doctrinal document on the foreign policy concept to simple functional responsibilities",

Maria Zakharova said.

Commenting on the current state of Russian-Turkish relations, Zakharova noted that cooperation in the energy sector has reached a strategic level.

"An intensive political dialogue is underway, along with efforts to resolve a number of pressing regional issues. These factors determine the agenda the head of the diplomatic mission in Ankara. Certainly, the ambassador's key areas of work include protecting Russian interests in Türkiye, promoting the strengthening of mutually beneficial cooperation with Türkiye in trade, industry, the implementation of major strategic projects, and energy, intensifying foreign policy interaction, expanding contacts between the two countries' peoples, and supporting and protecting the rights of our compatriots in the host country, including tourists",

the Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.

Zakharova expressed confidence that these tasks would be carried out effectively and professionally, particularly given Sergey Vershinin's extensive diplomatic experience and personal contribution to advancing Russia's foreign policy.